3 Injured In Shooting On I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers are investigating a shooting on an interstate overnight.
The shooting happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near Briley Parkway just after 1 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators said the victims were sitting in a black Mercedes van near the Waffle House on Lebanon Road.
People in a black Sedan pulled up to them and started shooting.
The victims were transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The victims told police they do not who shot them or why.