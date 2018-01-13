3 Juveniles Arrested After Carjackings, Chases

Cloudy
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Police in Mt. Juliet said they arrested three male juveniles after a carjacking, pursuit of two vehicles, and foot chases.
The incident began around 1:45 a.m. Friday when officers went to the Walmart in the 300 block of Pleasant Grove Road due to reports of an armed carjacking.
According to the 31-year-old female victim, she was sitting in her running vehicle, a Kia Optima, when two males approached her, and one of them was armed.
Police said they fled in her car, but they left the push-to-start key behind.
As an officer was responding to the carjacking, a Toyota that had been involved in a carjacking at a Murfreesboro Walmart Thursday night was spotted.
The officer began to chase that vehicle when authorities realized a Nissan was also involved.
Officers chased both, and the Toyota became disabled near North Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street, while the Nissan became disabled near Lebanon Road and North Mt. Juliet Road.
The suspects then ran on foot, but they were quickly captured.
The Kia Optima was later recovered behind a business near North Mt. Juliet Road and Curd Road.
Authorities confirmed no one was injured in these cases.
The three arrested juveniles were from Nashville.
A 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds were charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and theft of property over $1,000.
The investigation remained ongoing.