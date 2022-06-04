3 men arrested downtown for selling fentanyl-laced narcotics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three men were arrested Friday night for selling substances that all tested positive for fentanyl.

Police say an undercover detective encountered Anthony Tiller, 37, behind the Schermerhorn Center. Tiller sold the detective six pills that he claimed to be ecstasy. The pills tested positive for both ecstasy and fentanyl.

An undercover detective encountered Phillip Palmer, 63, behind the Schermerhorn Center near 3rd Avenue South. Palmer sold the detective two white rocks that tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl.

An undercover detective encountered Di’Nerio Morton, 18, on Broadway near 4th Avenue South. Morton sold a baggie containing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. Morton was arrested carrying a nine-millimeter pistol that had been reported stolen in Williamson County.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.