3 men arrested for alleged kidnapping and burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three men were arrested in Nashville Tuesday night on aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges.

Detectives with both the Specialized Investigations Division and Violent Crimes Division conducted a joint operation that resulted in the three arrests, as well as the recovery of five guns, says Metro Nashville Police Department.

The charges placed on the three suspects stemmed from a report filed by a victim who accused the three men of beating him with a pistol after forcing him into a car outside his Joelton home on September 5, threatening to kill the victim due to a failed loan repayment. The suspects eventually let the victim out of the car and left the scene.

The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Ceepon Yasin, 24-year-old Reybaz Abdullah and 22-year-old Iden Salman.

MNPD says Yasin had two handguns on him when he was arrested, Salman had three guns, narcotics and cash in his car when he was stopped on Nolensville Pike, and Abdullah was arrested while walking near his home on Aster Drive.

Salman is currently in jail on a $275,000 bond. Yasin and Abdullah are also in jail, each being held on a $175,000 bond.

Metro police are continuing to investigate the suspects' involvement in "additional criminal activity."