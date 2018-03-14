3 Men Sought After Money Stolen From Clarksville Store

3:13 PM, Mar 14, 2018
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said they’re searching for three men who stole money from a local business.

The crime happened at a business on Ashland City Road around 9 a.m. March 7.

Authorities said the three men went into the business and took an undisclosed amount of money from inside the store. Surveillance photos were released to the public.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Matos at 931-648-0656, extension 5156, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.

