3 Rescued From Rising Water In Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. - Three homeless people were rescued after they became trapped by rising water.
Rain on Saturday caused water to rise in many areas. Officials in Lebanon said they rescued the three people around 1 p.m. Saturday.
The three had made a makeshift campsite in the area of Legends Drive and S.E. Tater Peeler Road.
Police said they were trapped in a wooded area by swiftly flowing flood waters.
They were rescued, and no injuries were reported.
Authorities warned some areas of flooding may continue Saturday afternoon before rains fully subside. Check your forecast here.