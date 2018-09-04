3 Robbed At Brentwood Hotel

6:26 AM, Sep 4, 2018

An investigation got underway after three people were robbed at a hotel in Brentwood.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - An investigation got underway after three people were robbed at a hotel in Brentwood. 

The incident was reported early Tuesday morning at a Best Western on Franklin Pike Circle. 

The call initially came in as a reported shooting; however, no shots were fired. 

Officials on scene said three people were robbed inside the hotel but the business itself was not targeted. 

No one was hurt. 

Police said multiple people may be involved but they do have a description of the suspects.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top