3 Teens Arrested In 'Bump And Rob' Cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three teens were arrested in two, violent "bump and rob" cases in Nashville and Brentwood.

Both crimes happened on February 12 - one in Brentwood and one in Bellevue.

In the Bellevue case, 26-year-old Clinton Richardson was shot in the abdomen and critically injured during a struggle with one of the would-be robbers.

Richardson was stopped at red light at Highway 100 and Old Hickory Boulevard when his Altima was bumped from behind by a Honda sedan. When Richardson got out to inspect the damage, he was met by a gunman, alleged to have been McDonald, who demanded his wallet and cellphone. That's when the struggle ensued and Richardson was shot.

About thirty minutes earlier, a woman driving near the intersection of Belle Rive Drive and Granny White Pike in Brentwood was struck from the rear. When she got out to inspect the damage, she was met by a gunman who demanded and received her purse. She was not physically injured.

On Thursday night, members of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Juvenile Crime Task Force went to 260 Dellway Villa Road in search of 14-year-old Kevin McDonald, who was wanted on a Williamson County Juvenile Court petition charging him with aggravated robbery for the “bump and rob” case in Brentwood.

McDonald was located and taken to Brentwood Police headquarters for questioning. During the interview, McDonald admitted to his involvement in the Brentwood case and admitted to shooting Clinton Richardson in Bellevue.

A Nashville Juvenile Court arrest order was issued Friday for McDonald, charging him with especially aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession.

MNPD and Brentwood detectives earlier this month identified two Nashville females, 17-year-old Unique Hall and a 13-year-old as potential suspects in the cases.

Both were arrested Thursday night and were accused of being with McDonald during both “bump and rob” cases.

They are in custody in Williamson County on aggravated robbery charges and face especially aggravated robbery charges in Nashville.

Detectives and the Juvenile Crime Task Force were continuing to find two other teenagers suspected of being involved.