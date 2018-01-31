3 Tennessee Lawmakers On Board Train Involved In Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dozens of Republican lawmakers including three Tennessee representatives were shaken up after a deadly train crash.

The Amtrak train carrying members of Congress, collided with a dump truck in Virginia.

According to President Trump, the person driving that garbage truck died, and several others are injured.

However, everyone onboard the train is expected to be okay. That included Tennessee representatives David Kustoff, Phil Roe, and Chuck Fleischmann.

All three were on the train heading to an annual retreat in West Virginia. Shortly after the crash, each tweeted that they were not hurt.

I was on the train heading to the GOP conference meeting when the collision occurred. I am okay, and security and doctors are on board. I am praying for those who may be seriously injured. — Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) January 31, 2018

Clarinda and I were on the train that crashed today, but we are both doing OK. Please join us in praying for the injured. — Dr. Phil Roe (@DrPhilRoe) January 31, 2018

I was on the train heading to the GOP Retreat when an accident occurred. I am ok, and working with doctors that have arrived. — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) January 31, 2018

But Representative Fleischmann said he's shaken up for the second time in several months. He was also on a Virginia baseball field in June when a man shot at GOP lawmakers.

Fleischmann said he was standing when the crash happened. The impact was strong enough to knock passengers out of their seats.

"The train jerked very hard, and then kept going, and then came to a pretty quick stop and everybody knew something bad had happened," said Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Alabama).

After the crash, lawmakers took buses to get to their retreat. Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to speak to the group Wednesday night.