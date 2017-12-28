3 Wanted After Clarksville Gun Store Burglary

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Clarksville have been searching for multiple suspects after a smash-and-grab burglary at a gun store. The thieves got away with 31 firearms.

Reports stated police arrived at Double Tap Tactical on South Riverside Drive just after 3 a.m. Monday, less than six minutes after the burglar alarm activation sounded. However, the three suspects had already gotten away, and authorities tactically cleared the building around 3:16 a.m.

Security video showed the three, who were wearing hoodies, smashing through the front door with hammers. Several display cases were also smashed.

They filled several bags with firearms before fleeing from the scene.

Reports stated 25 semi-automatic pistols, three revolvers, and three rifles were stolen with brand names including Glock, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, Walther, Taurus, Sig-Sauer, and several others.

Detectives confirmed they were following several leads, and officials with the ATF were also working on the case.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Scott Beaubien at 931-648-0656, extension 5145, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.