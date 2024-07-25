3-year-old accidentally shot himself at Oakwood flats in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police told one of our reporters on scene that a three-year-old boy accidentally shot himself at Oakwood Flats apartments in Nashville.

The child was transported to Monroe Carroll Jr. Hospital and is in critical condition, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and they are still trying to determine how the child got the gun.

This is all we know at this time. It is a breaking news situation; as soon as we have more details we will let you know.