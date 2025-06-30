3-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting themselves, according to MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 3-year-old has sustained life-threatening injuries after they accidentally shot themselves in the head.
Just after noon on Monday, Metro Nashville Police responded to a call at a house on Elizabeth Jordan Street. Investigators say the child was upstairs taking a nap when they accidentally shot themselves.
The child was taken in a private vehicle to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
No other information is available at this time.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com
