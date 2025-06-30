3-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting themselves, according to MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 3-year-old has sustained life-threatening injuries after they accidentally shot themselves in the head.

Just after noon on Monday, Metro Nashville Police responded to a call at a house on Elizabeth Jordan Street. Investigators say the child was upstairs taking a nap when they accidentally shot themselves.

The child was taken in a private vehicle to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

No other information is available at this time.

