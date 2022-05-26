3-year-old injured after being struck by SUV in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 3-year-old is injured after having been struck by an SUV in Murfreesboro Thursday morning, according to Murfreesboro police.

The girl ran into traffic on Old Fort Parkway just after 7 a.m. She managed to cross the eastbound lanes, before she was hit in a westbound lane.

Following the incident, the girl was rushed to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where she is stable.

Murfreesboro Police Department The SUV that struck a 3-year-old girl in Murfreesboro, after the child ran out into the street.

MPD is currently investigating how the child ended up in traffic unattended. Additionally, the case has been referred to the Department of Children Services.

No charges are expected against the driver of the SUV.

While MPD worked to clear the scene, traffic was rerouted onto New Salem Road. Old Fort Parkway was reopened around 10 a.m. Thursday.