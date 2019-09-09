NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a toddler suffered a “very critical head wound” after he was shot at a Nashville residence.

The call came in from the 3000 block of Village Trail, located not far from Brick Church Pike. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.

Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said the child is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He identified the boy as 3-year-old Kedrick Ross.

Neighbors tell us 3 yr old was carried out of this home in Madison with a towel wrapped over its head after being shot. Metro police officer on a motorcycle helped escort the ambulance to the hospital. No word on child’s condition. pic.twitter.com/TxGJTpbKJT — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) September 9, 2019

"Obviously the parents are very distraught over what's taken place and we need to just sort things out and that's what is taking place downtown, as well as at the hospital," Aaron said.

When officers first arrived on scene, the parents were already en-route to the hospital in their own vehicle. 911 dispatch operators told them to turn around because police were almost to the home.

Neighbors said towels were placed around the boy’s head to try and stop the bleeding.

Aaron said officers are still processing the scene, calling it a “meticulous” process. Investigators found the gun involved more than five hours later. Officials say it was reported stolen in July of last year.

Police say there are differing accounts of what happened, but the shooting may have been self-inflicted.

The family had been staying at the home after being evicted from their previous residence a few days earlier. Police believe there were multiple people on property at the time, including the person who owns the duplex.