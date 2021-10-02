30th Nashville AIDS Walk goes virtual

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 30th anniversary of the Nashville AIDS Walk will happen virtually this Saturday, October 2.

It’s Tennessee’s oldest continuously running HIV-AIDS fundraiser and advocacy event.

Organizers will host the walk virtually for a one-of-a-kind, interactive experience. They said today is really about focusing on the community’s health and wellness.

Participants can log on between 9-10 a.m. Saturday morning with the event kicking off at 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. You can register and find more information here.

The interactive virtual platform will let people click onto different educational tents and even watch live streams of several groups walking in person.

Actor and Tennessean Leslie Jordan will be the Grand Marshal. Mayor John Cooper will help kick off the event along with another very special guest.

Nashville CARES is hosting the event and is widely known for their testing services for HIV, COVID- 19, STI and early intervention.

They also offer a variety of services under one roof like medical transportation, food for those in need, financial assistance, case management and a clinic that provides primary care with integrity and respect to all people.

Organizers say all those services run off of community donations.

"You can make a real difference. That’s the bottom line. The way you make a difference is by donating to our cause and this is the perfect time to do it and you can be a part of it. Help us help others cause that’s what we’re here for and we need your help," said Ken Hinman.

