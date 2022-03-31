31 people killed by Tennessee law enforcement last year, according to annual TBI report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thirty-one people died last year in interactions with Tennessee law enforcement officers, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's annual report.

According to the report, in 25 of the 31 deaths reported, investigators said the person was armed. Each of the incidents involved some kind of deadly use of force.

Deaths in the months of June, August and October accounted for almost half of the reported deaths. October had the highest with seven deaths, while February had none.

The report also breaks down where the incidents happened. Eleven occurred in a home and nine were reported on a highway, road, alley, sidewalk or street. Other locations included hotels, garages and fields.

As for the demographics of these deaths, the report said almost 68% of the people killed were white while 32% were Black. Most were men.