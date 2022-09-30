31st Annual Nashville AIDS Walk continues to raise awareness about AIDS and HIV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 31st annual Nashville AIDS Walk and Family Fun Day will be Saturday at Public Square Park.

The event, put on by Nashville CARES, is the oldest continuously running HIV/AIDS fundraiser in Tennessee. The organization said there is more work to be done to end HIV and AIDS in our area.

The event aims to raise $200,000 for Nashville CARES so that it can continue to serve more than 50,000 Middle Tennesseans infected with HIV/AIDS. The organization gives those infected treatment and support, while also working to prevent the spread by educating young people and providing testing.

Saturday's event is for the whole family. It starts with a walk that is less than a mile long at 8 a.m., and then the event turns into a Family Fun Day festival starting at 9 a.m. that will have live music, a comedy show, zoo animals, a bouncy house and more.

Everyone is required to register for the event in advance at nashvilleaidswalk.com. Kids 12 and under can get a ticket for free.

