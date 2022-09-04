33 animals rescued from neglectful conditions in Hardeman County

POCAHONTAS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Animal Rescue Corps rescued 33 animals from what they're calling desperate conditions in a Hardeman County property Saturday.

Initially, the Hardeman County Animal control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. All of the animals were surrendered to Animal Rescue Corps.

When ARC responders arrived they found 29 dogs, including a litter of puppies, and four cats. The cats were living in small feces and maggot-filled crates; the dogs were loose both inside and outside the trailer. Because of the lack of veterinary care and the unsanitary, inhumane living conditions, the animals are suffering from a range of medical issues.

“Not all victims are humans, sometimes it’s animals who need our assistance,” said Hardeman County Investigator, Craig Collins. “We’re very grateful that Animal Rescue Corps was able to assist these poor animals of our community.”

“We arrived just in time,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. “This was a life and death situation for some of these animals; we didn’t have a minute to spare.”

Animal Rescue Corps managed the safe extraction of every animal and transported all of the animals to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.