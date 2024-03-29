33 kayakers, including children rescued near Nicakjack cave in Marion County

NEW HOPE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 33 kayakers, including children were rescued near Nicakjack cave in Marion County on Monday.

A call came in reporting that kayakers were out of their boats near the cave and stranded on a bank due to extremely high winds.

According to Crossville--Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials, a Nickajack cave tour group had been paddling across the lake when harsh conditions arose and challenged them.

The entire group made it to the shore and called for emergency assistance. First responders were able to ferry the kayakers to shore, where they were tended to by medical personnel.

No injuries resulted from the incident and they were all wearing life jackets.