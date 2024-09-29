After severe flooding, Unicoi County working to rescue missing persons

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of Sunday morning, 73 people are unaccounted for in Unicoi County after the flooding. Officials are still conducting welfare checks and rescue in necessary areas.

Wastewater services have failed, so the county is also under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Officials say the Nolichucky River swelled up to 30 feet, causing widespread destruction of property. The water has receded 75%, giving officials space to conduct search and rescue efforts.

"We're relentlessly forward. We gotta grow, we gotta build back what we've lost," Jimmy Erwin, Unicoi County Emergency Management Director, said in a press conference.

There are two help points available to anyone who needs them: a 24-hour shelter at Unicoi County High School and a supply pick up at Southside Baptist Church (1313 Chestowa Pike, Erwin) open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day.

If you want to donate, you can bring new underwear and socks, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes/toothpaste, and trash bags to the Church location.

"Many of the first responders that are working right now do not have water and do not have electricity, and they are leaving their families to come help others," Irwin said, asking for prayer for their community.

If you know of anyone who is in need of help in the affected area, you can call (423)-560-0261 with their information, and operating crews will follow-up as soon as possible. If you wish to volunteer to support the recovery efforts in the county, call (423) 560-0269 for more information. If you can't reach the original number, you can also call 1-800-TBI-FIND for help.