33 Vehicles, 13 Homes Vandalized In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Dozens of vehicles and homes were vandalized in Clarksville.
Reports stated vandals damaged 33 vehicles and 13 homes with the majority of the vandalism taking place between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday.
Police said most of the vandalism happened at homes on streets off of Ringgold Road from the intersection of 101st Parkway until it crosses Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Other areas saw smaller degrees of vandalism on Pea Ridge Road, Blakemore Drive, Nottingham Drive, and Delaware Drive.
Glass was broken on many vehicles and homes. Theft of property did not take place.
Authorities said in most cases, if a home was vandalized, the vehicles at the home were damaged, as well.
Officials stated the cost of the damage was estimated to be more than $34,000.
Police said they have been following leads in the case. Anyone with information has been urged to call Detective Bailey at 931-648-0656, ext. 5139, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477. Call 911 if you suspect suspicious activity.