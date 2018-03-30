33-Year-Old Arrested In Hardee's Armed Robbery

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 38°
MADISON, Tenn. - A 33-year-old has been arrested in an armed robbery at a local Hardee’s restaurant.
The crime happened around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, March 23 at the Hardee’s in the 600 block of Gallatin Pike South in Madison.
On Friday, one week after the crime, authorities confirmed 33-year-old Antwan Tyson had been taken into custody in the holdup. He was arrested on Massman Drive.
Tyson, a convicted felon, has been charged with aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated assault.
Reports stated Tyson allegedly went into the restaurant and forced the employees into the back of the business at gunpoint before taking cash from the registers and fleeing on foot.