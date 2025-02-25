33rd annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to announce lineup on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 33rd annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival is gearing up to take over Music City for another epic week.

It’s happening March 25-29 and will be bigger than ever this year.

For many decades, Tin Pan South has been known as the must-experience songwriter week for fans. During the 5-day fest, audiences can expect nearly 450 songwriters gathering in Music City to grace stages throughout the town.

Fans not only get to see the writers behind the songs, but get to learn about their writing process and hear them perform a hit or two.

With an abundance of shows to present this year, the festival will be bigger than ever with the addition of an 11th venue to the lineup.

Those include Analog at Hutton Hotel, The Bluebird Café, Hard Rock Café, The Listening Room Café, Station Inn, Love & Exile and several more.

Further cementing Tin Pan South’s position as one of the most respected festivals of its kind, the festival has been nominated in USA Today’s 2025 Reader’s Choice 10 Best festival experiences in the United States.

Fans can vote once per day until voting ends Monday, March 3 at 11 a.m. CT. Vote here!