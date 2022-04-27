33rd Brentwood Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park announces lineup

Crockett Park will host the 33rd annual Brentwood Summer Concert Series June 5 through July 23 — and it has announced its schedule and musical roster.

Most days during the series, food truck services begin at 5 p.m. and live music starts at 6 p.m. and ends by 8 p.m.

The 2022 season will begin on June 5 with a group of six high school students from Brentwood and Franklin who will perform under the group name Southgate. Southgate got their start at Franklin's ROOTS Academy and won the Rites of Spring competition at John P. Holt Brentwood Library in March.

At 7 p.m., Monsters of Yacht will headline the show. Monsters of Yacht is a Yacht Rock tribute band with Brentwood connections. New to Crockett Park, they will be making their appearance following a coast to coast tour of the U.S.

June 12 marks the second day of the concert series, in which the Brentwood Academy singers will open at 6 p.m. for the Nashville Symphony. The Academy Singers are an auditioned group of 12-16 students from various school, church and community events throughout the year. The Symphony will headline at 7 p.m.

On June 19, the Bicho Brothers take the stage, returning for a second year. Their classic rock style blended with Latin percussion is inspired by the Rolling Stones, Eagles, Santana, Tom Petty and ZZ Top.

Monday, July 4, is the Red, White and Boom celebration. Food trucks will arrive at 6 p.m., music by The Smoking Section Band will begin at 7 p.m., and fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. The Smoking Section Band's performance will mark its third year at Crockett Park.

July 23, the final day — also called Brentfest — Rubiks Groove will headline at 7 p.m., with openers Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos at 6 p.m. The day will also feature a beer garden, food trucks and a kids' zone kickoff at 5 p.m. The day is scheduled to conclude at 9 p.m.

More information about the 2022 Brentwood Summer Concert Series, including a roster of the food trucks that will be present, is available online.