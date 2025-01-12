35th annual Antiques & Garden Show kicks off at the end of the month!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 35th annual Antiques & Garden Show is taking place over the course of three days in Music City this year.
From January 31 through February 2 attendees will be able to access more than 150 world-class exhibitors showcasing timeless antiques, fine art and innovative horticulture!
This year's keynote speaker, Brooke Shields will be speaking at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31.
The show will take place at the Music City Center with the main show taking place in Exhibit Hall D. Lectures will be held in the Davidson Ballroom.
Tickets are still available here!
