35th Annual Musicians Reunion Held In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville musicians came together to share their music and help each other. The 35th annual Musicians Reunion was held at Carol Ann's Home Cooking Cafe in Nashville.

Ten different rhythm and blues acts were featured at the event Sunday.

Many of the participants said they look forward to it each year.

“One of the great things about this, it’s called a reunion for a reason, we see people we don't see often, and we bring a lot of blues musicians who are working on the same night in different locations,” Les Kerr said. “It's a good way to get us all together at one time in one place.”

The event was a benefit for the Musicians Aid Society, which helps local musicians in need.

There was also a memorial to Marion James, "Nashville's Queen of the Blues," who passed away in 2015.