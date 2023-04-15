36 years after Dickson Co. teen disappeared, investigators keep digging for answers

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a mystery that has haunted Dickson County for 36 years, but investigators are still working to find out what happened to a teenager who mysteriously disappeared.

"I think about it a lot," said Lt. Sarah Humphreys with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office. "Another year has gone by and we still don’t know anything 36 years later. We don’t know what happened to Leanne."

Martha Leanne Green, who went by Leanne, was last seen on Highway 46 near Fabric Road on April 15, 1987. According to the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, Leanne was picked up from her job at the Holiday Inn by her twin brother. While on their way home, they ran out of gas.

A family coming home from church stopped to help them and took her brother to a nearby gas station. Leanne decided to stay in the car, but after about ten minutes they came back and she was gone. Her purse and wallet were still in the car, as well as the car keys, and there was no sign of a struggle.

Leanne was a junior at Dickson County High School and was planning to go to prom the following night. Her pink prom dress and shoes were on the bed at her home the night she disappeared.

The search was launched by the Dickson County Sheriff's Office. It grew into a large investigation involving multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. Hundreds of searches have been conducted, and investigators have followed up on thousands of tips through the years.

A Florida inmate, Robert Richards, confessed to murdering Leanne, but no evidence connected him to the scene. He was never charged, and was later stabbed to death in his prison cell.

Investigators said they still review the case on a regular basis in hopes they find a piece to the puzzle they missed. They also continue to follow up on any new leads that come in. They also say tips from the public can help heat up the investigation.

"I just think it's possible that there is still somebody out there who knows something that they never came forward with," said Lt. Humphreys. "Even if it's something small, please tell us."

If you have any information on Leanne Green's disappearance, you can reach out to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division at 615-789-4130 or tips@dicksoncounty.net. You can also call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.