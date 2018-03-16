37-Year-Old Woman Missing From Murfreesboro

11:43 AM, Mar 16, 2018

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department said they’re searching for a missing 37-year-old woman.

Reports stated Stephanie Victoria Burgess, who goes by Vickie, was last seen on Fairfax Avenue on March 6.

According to reports, she has been suffering from postpartum depression and has had a history of leaving voluntarily for periods of time.

Burgess was described as standing around 5’3’’ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be driving a beige 2005 Hyundai Sonata with multiple stickers on the back.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police department at 615-893-1311.

