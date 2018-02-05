3D Dining Experience Comes To Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Craving something new? Nashville-based agency, Go West Creative, is bringing us the latest in dining innovation.

Dinnertime Stories: In the Footsteps of Marco Polo is the story of a little 4-inch animated chef. His name is Le Petit Chef and he's serving up 3D courses at The Standard downtown.

"He's taking us on that journey. Each course of your six-course meal is indicative of the region and the flavors in the spices that he's exploring in the video," said David Fischette, the show's producer.

He said Nashvillians will be the first American audience to see the interactive pop-up in action.

The show is in Nashville for a six-week run. Tickets are still available. Click here for more info.