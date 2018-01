MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Hundreds of college students from across the country came together this weekend at Middle Tennessee State University to show off their creative skills.

The third annual Hack-MT event wrapped up Sunday.

Programmers, software developers, and visual designers teamed up to create apps, games, gadgets, and more.

The first place prize went to a team that created Lawnbots, a system related to lawn care.

Twenty-seven teams started the three-day event, and 18 finished.

Students came from Tennessee Tech, TSU, Belmont, the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, and the University of Alabama Huntsville.