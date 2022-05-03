4,000 letters beg Governor and Board of Parole not to grant clemency

CROSSLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — Currently serving two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, inmate Huston Lloyd, Jr. has filed an Application for Commutation of his sentence. The family of his victims and the 13th District Attorney's office have gathered almost 4,000 letters to oppose this Petition for Clemency.

In 2006, Lloyd murdered Kimberly Wyatt, 27, known affectionately as "Kimbo," and her daughter Sarah Wyatt, 4, in the parking lot of Lantana Church of Christ in Crossville.

The Crossville Chronicle included a report from the arrest warrant affidavit that a prison guard saw the shooting and heard Lloyd say Kimberly Wyatt "would not ruin my life anymore."

It also reported that Kimberly was shot at several times before she crawled under her friend's pickup truck and Lloyd made a call on his cell phone. When he returned, he dragged Kimberly out from under her car and ultimately killed her "execution style," with his gun directly against her head. Sarah was shot in the neck in the initial rounds of gunfire.

Kimberly's other young daughter was six years old at the time and witnessed the act.

Now, since Lloyd is filing for clemency, the Wyatts' family and community are strongly opposing the application.

Bryant C. Dunaway, 13th District Attorney General has asked the public to join in the efforts to prevent Lloyd's request from being granted.