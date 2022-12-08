4 Hendersonville vape & tobacco businesses caught selling to minors

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four businesses in Hendersonville failed compliance checks for selling tobacco to minors Tuesday, and employees at each of the businesses were charged as a result.

The Hendersonville Police Department conducted compliance checks on 13 businesses "to ensure that laws pertaining to the sale of alcohol and tobacco products to underaged people were being followed," says the police department.

Four people were charged with selling vape/tobacco products to underage persons: Ageib Tadres, 42, of Stars Vape and Tobacco in the 600 block of W Main Street; Christopher Mannarim, 23, of AK Tobacco and Vape in the 100 block of E Main Street; Salwa Hazam, 29, of Mad Smoke and Vape at 600 W Main Street; and Tanner Tolladay, 23, of Steller Vape in the 200 block of W Main Street.

Hendersonville police thanks the businesses found to be in compliance and encourages all businesses serving alcohol, tobacco and vape products to follow the law "to keep our underage citizens safe."