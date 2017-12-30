4 Injured In Head-On Crash On Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Multiple people were injured in a head-on crash on Nolensville Pike.

The wreck happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday near Elysian Fields Road.

According to reports, a truck allegedly crossed over the yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit a car head-on.

The driver of the truck and three people inside the car were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The driver of the car was said to have serious injuries, according to police.

Part of Nolensville Pike was closed from Elysian Fields Road to Zoo Road as crews worked at the scene. The investigation remained ongoing.