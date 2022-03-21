4 juvenile inmates escape, nearly crash stolen car into Wilson County home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four juveniles who escaped from the Rosewood Youth Academy in Nashville nearly crashed into a home in Wilson County, according to police.

The crash was caught on security video.

Authorities say it’s a miracle no one was hurt or killed. Now the Wilson County sheriff wants answers.

NewsChannel 5 has learned four juveniles escaped Saturday night from the Rosewood Youth Academy in Nashville, stole a car and then led a chase on Interstate 40 that ended in a wreck ten miles later on Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet.

In surveillance video, the car is seen hitting a tight corner known in the neighborhood as Devil’s Curve. It then flips and crashes, stopping just inches from a home.

Then the four teens get out and run as you hear someone yell "Don’t run… stop" and then a gunshot is fired.

It’s not clear where that round ended up.

No one shot and amazingly no one was hurt in the crash.

Sheriff Robert Bryan said he’s still gathering details of what happened. But he does not believe law enforcement was involved in the chase. His deputies just responded to the crash and then caught the four teens.

So, who chased and who fired the gunshot?

The sheriff says he’ll be talking with the staff at the Youth Academy first thing Monday morning.

This is the second time this year juveniles escaped from Rosewood Youth Academy. In January, three teens escaped and were caught a few days later.