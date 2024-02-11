Four killed in head-on crash on Bell Road at Brittany Park Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four people are dead after a head-on crash on Bell Road at Brittany Park Drive Sunday morning.

Officials from Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Fire responded to the incident around 6:45 a.m.

According to police, a Camaro was driving at a high rate of speed before it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Toyota SUV. All four individuals inside the Camaro were killed.

The driver of the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more details are released.