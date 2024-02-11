Watch Now
News

Actions

Four killed in head-on crash on Bell Road at Brittany Park Drive

Bell Rd at Brittany Park Drive wreck
MNPD
Four people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Bell Road at Brittany Park Drive.
Bell Rd at Brittany Park Drive wreck
Posted at 10:45 AM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 11:52:50-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four people are dead after a head-on crash on Bell Road at Brittany Park Drive Sunday morning.

Officials from Metro Nashville Police and Nashville Fire responded to the incident around 6:45 a.m.

According to police, a Camaro was driving at a high rate of speed before it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Toyota SUV. All four individuals inside the Camaro were killed.

The driver of the Toyota sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more details are released.


Rhori recommends:

A Tennessee county's 'policy' of jailing mentally ill led to man's death, lawsuit says

Another example of detailed reporting and persistence from my award-winning colleague Ben Hall. Ben’s on-going “Broken” series has shined a light on persistent problems that flow from local jurisdictions right to the statehouse. The details of this particular story are disturbing, but essential to affect change. Take a moment to watch the piece that aired on our newscast this week.

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
michaelShamblin.png

NewsChannel 5 Investigates

NewsChannel 5 Investigates