$4 million needed to fund new move for Franklin Farmers Market

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big things are coming to the Franklin Farmer's Market which is a packed spot on the weekends at the Factory at Franklin.

An update shares the new location will be just a mile down the road at Mack Hatcher Parkway and Franklin Road at the Franklin First United Methodist Church.

The move will provide triple the amount of parking space, with no competition from other businesses for spots.

On top of that, there are plans to build a larger Pavilion that can accommodate all market vendors.

While the spot has been secured, $4 million is still needed to fund the construction of the pavilion and restrooms. For that, the Farmer's Market is asking for the community's support and local businesses.

The goal is to raise that by next year to start construction

A link to donate can be found here.