4 Sought After Shell Gas Station Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Four suspects were being sought after allegedly robbing a gas station with a box cutter.

The crime happened at the Shell gas station in the 200 block of White Bridge Pike just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said four men, one armed with a box cutter, came in and demanded money from the register.

They took the cash and fled. All four were described as being in their late 40s or early 50s. They left the scene in a dark color SUV.

Anyone with information on this crime has been urged to contact police. The investigation remained ongoing.