4 suspects sought after using guns to attack people on pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police detectives are asking for the public's help as they work to identify four suspects involved in an attack on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge early Sunday morning.

Three victims and witnesses told detectives that the four suspects, who were unknown to either the victims or witnesses, approached the group while they were standing on the bridge around 1:15 a.m. and began threatening them.

The victims told investigators that guns were pointed at them before one of the four suspects swung a rifle at them "like a baseball bat," according to Metro police.

One of the victims was reportedly hit in the face by the rifle, and a second victim was hit on the head by a pistol. A third victim told detectives that one of the suspects hit them on the head with their fist.

The victim who was hit in the face with the rifle, an unidentified 23-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Metro police say that the suspects are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s. They fled the scene in a gray Chrysler 300 sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the provided surveillance photos is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

