4 Teens In Stolen Vehicles Arrested At Local High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police arrested four high school students who were allegedly in two stolen vehicles.

Authorities said a detective driving to court around 9 a.m. Thursday spotted the two vehicles, a Toyota Avalon and a Honda CRV. According to reports from the detective, the vehicles were being driven recklessly on White Bridge Road, almost hitting other vehicles.

The Avalon was reportedly stolen around 9:30 a.m. on August 15 from the Exxon in the 1100 block of Broadway. Authorities said it was left running with the keys in the ignition.

The Honda CRV had a temporary tag and had been reported stolen around 5 p.m. on August 16 from a home in Pegram. Officials said in that case, the victim’s keys were stolen from his wife’s vehicle.

The Avalon and CRV were followed by the detective and a police helicopter. Both pulled into Stratford High School in East Nashville.

Authorities said four young men, all students at Stratford, got out of the vehicles and attempted to flee on foot, but all were captured.

Officials confirmed one was 17 years old, two were 16 years old, and the fourth was 15 years old.

Police said all four suspects have a history of serious crimes. They were charged in Juvenile Court with auto theft and evading arrest.