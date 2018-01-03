4 Ways To Weatherproof Your Vehicle For Dangerously Low Temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After several days of dangerously low temperatures in Middle Tennessee, much of the business at the American Tire Company on Highway 100 has been weather related. They offered us four ways to help your vehicle continue operating in extreme cold.

1. Check your tire pressure

“I see lots of battery problems. I see lots of people with low air pressure and their low tire pressure light is on,” shop manager, Mike McHenry said.

Low tires can potentially have drastic consequences. Besides decreasing your vehicle's gas mileage, safety is a big concern.

“They run a risk of heating that tire up and having a blow out,” said McHenry. “I see on a regular basis people that ignore their tire pressure and come in with blow outs.”

2. Check your battery life

A typical car battery lasts between three to five years. If yours is about that old it may be time to replace it altogether. Otherwise, theses cold temps could kill your battery for good. “When it gets really hot we’ll see a few batteries, when it gets really cold we see a lot of batteries,” McHenry explained.

3. Check your antifreeze levels

McHenry also said drivers should check their antifreeze levels, which typically needs to be changed every few years.

4. Pack an emergency cold weather bag

Throwing a bag of emergency items like warm clothes and water in your trunk will come in handy if you find yourself stranded.

McHenry said drivers should try to warm their cars for just a bit before heading out in cold temperatures. However, keep in mind it's against the law in Tennessee to leave your car running unattended.