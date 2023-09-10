4-year-old 'accidentally' drowns in swimming pool at birthday party

Metro Police report that a 4-year-old boy is dead after he 'accidentally' drowned Saturday night at a residence on Took Drive.

Officials say the child, Simeon Roungou, was attending a birthday party with family members before the incident occurred.

During the event, the 4-year-old climbed down the stairs on a porch connected to the pool and entered the water unnoticed.

A guest at the party pulled the boy from the water and rendered aid.

The child was then transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where he later died.