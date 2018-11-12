4-year-old 'cake boss' launches Sky's Cupcakes with the help of her family

Kristen Skovira
8:32 AM, Nov 12, 2018
8:41 AM, Nov 12, 2018

It's never too early to learn about being an entrepreneur! Sky Hatton is only 4-years old, but this "Cake Boss" is already enjoying success.

James Hatton Jr. helped launched his daughter's company as a way to put money away for her future -- maybe college or maybe she'll invest the money and run a company.

"On Sundays she comes over to her grandma's and they make cupcakes together," he said. 

They call the small business "Sky's Cupcakes" and work out of an industrial kitchen. The father-daughter team hand-deliver the sweets around Columbia, Tennessee to cafes in schools and hospitals.

The flavors are dreamt-up by Sky's 4-year-old imagination.

"Cotton candy, Oreo, Strawberry," she said. 

Hatton says setting his daughter on a path to success -- well that's pretty sweet. 

