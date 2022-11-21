40th anniversary of 'Christmas 4 Kids' fundraiser concert comes to Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each December, volunteers, local businesses, celebrities, recording artists and their bus drivers join hands for two days to help benefit children in need.

The fundraising collaboration is run by the nonprofit Christmas 4 Kids, which provides hundreds of underprivileged children in Middle Tennessee with fun events, warm clothes, and a Christmas shopping spree.

There are many ways to contribute to the program.

One way is by purchasing a ticket to the 40th Anniversary concert held at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday. Tickets are available at this link and the show starts at 7 p.m.

This year's concert will feature performances from Phil Vassar, Chris Young, The Frontmen, Essex County, and more. Buying a ticket to attend means helping to give over 400 children from 29 different schools a chauffeured trip to a luxury bus tour, dinner, and holiday party.

Fans can also donate to participate in the organization's Tour Bus Show, which features a peak inside the buses of some of the top contemporary artists. There will be 20-30 recording artists who will show off their homes-away-from-home, meet fans and sign autographs. Past artists have included Chris Young, Taylor Swift, Wynonna and Naomi Judd, Trisha Yearwood and Larry-The Cable Guy, among many others.

At the end of the fundraising, buses will drive around to pick up the children and bring them to a Christmas Party held just for them. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present and the fun will include a free meal, live music and dancing.

After eating, the children get to go back on the buses for a parade that stretches nearly five miles. Each child will also receive a brand-new winter coat and $175 to buy anything they want at the Walmart in Hendersonville.

You can volunteer to be a chaperone, drive a bus or make a donation on the Christmas 4 Kids website.

The nonprofit Christmas 4 Kids was created in 1982, called "Christmas Caravan" at the time. The group's mission is to bring the joy of Christmas to thousands of Middle Tennessee children that might not otherwise experience it.