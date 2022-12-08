$434.9 million JUUL settlement for luring minors into vaping, nicotine addiction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two-year investigation conducted by 34 states alleged the e-cigarette producer JUUL had become such a massive brand by primarily marketing to minors.

Tobacco use by minors is illegal and unhealthy. The investigation found JUUL to have appealed to youth through launch parties, targeted advertisements, social media posts, and free samples.

“JUUL tailored their product and advertisements to minors, thus luring them into vaping and, in some cases, nicotine addiction,” Press Secretary Elizabeth Lane said. “The company is paying for that misconduct. The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office appreciates the collaboration among our bipartisan group of attorneys general to hold JUUL accountable and stop their deceptive and harmful marketing practices.”

In all, JUUL will pay almost $435 million in settlements. Tennessee will receive a $13 million settlement.

JUUL will also fund education programs, stop most social media advertising, and only use people 35 and older in future marketing.

Here is a full list of the things JUUL has agreed to refrain from:

Youth marketing

Funding education programs

Depicting persons under 35 in any marketing

Use of cartoons

Paid product placement

Sale of brand name merchandise

Sale of flavors not approved by FDA

Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page

Making representations about nicotine not approved by FDA

Making misleading representations about nicotine content

Sponsorships/naming rights

Advertising in outlets unless 85 percent of the audience is adult

Advertising on billboards

Advertising on public transportation

Advertising on social media (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)

Use of paid influencers

Direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified

Free samples

