45-year-old man found dead in a shopping complex on Ewing Dr. Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Police say: that early this Sunday morning around 3 a.m. 45-year-old Gerald Muse was fatally shot and killed outside of a shopping complex on Ewing Dr.

They found Muse with multiple gunshot wounds; a ski mask and a stolen gun near his body.

They are still investigating the motive behind the shooting and active leads are being pursued.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.