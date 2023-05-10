Watch Now
46-year-old man arrested for online threats against Paragon Mills Elementary School

WTVF
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 11:00:27-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 46-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly posted online threats against Paragon Mills Elementary School.

Brian W. Jones has been charged with making a threat of mass violence involving a school and false reporting of an emergency.

Metro Police were notified by a woman in Colorado who saw Jones' disturbing posts. It was later learned that he had a history of making threats toward the school.

Police said there were no firearms or explosive materials found in his home.

He is jailed on $25,000 bond.

