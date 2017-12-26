4th Suspect Charged In Nashville Teen's Shooting Death

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 40°
LO: 23°
Deberianah Begley
Sunday, October 8, 2017 SUMMARY: Deberianah Begley, 16, was shot and killed while trying to run for cover as gunfire erupted outside her James Cayce home. Begley was sitting on the porch when police allege Antonio Gordon-Jenkins fired at a group of young men in the public housing courtyard. STATUS: Antonio Gordon-Jenkins, 17, was charged with criminal homicide.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A fourth man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Nashville.
Metro Nashville Police said 21-year-old Mohamed Miray is the fourth person arrested in the death of Deberianah Begley. He’s been charged with first-degree felony murder.
Begley was shot and killed on South 8th Street in the James Cayce public housing development back on October 8 when one group of young men fired shots toward another group.
She was sitting on a porch and was struck in the neck when she tried to run for cover.
Police said Miray was taken into custody during a traffic stop Monday evening at 18th Avenue North and Clarksville Pike. He was held in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Three other suspects, 16-year-old Jamarius Hill, 17-year-old Antonio Gordon-Jenkins and 23-year-old Tomaz Kerley, have also been charged in the case.