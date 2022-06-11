5.5 pounds of fentanyl, $6,000 cash seized in investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday, Metro Nashville detectives investigating fentanyl distribution arrested three people in a Nolensville Pike auto parts store parking lot after witnessing a sale of 2.2 pounds of the illegal drug.

Ochoa Martinez, 30, of Tacoma, Washington and Bectran Yesenia, 25, are alleged to have come to the lot to sell the fentanyl to Jermarcus Burns, 32, of Nashville.

A search warrant at Burns' home on Solon Drive led to an additional discovery of a pistol, two money counting machines and $5,956 in cash.

A search warrant at a stash location in Sumner County led to the further discovery of more than three pounds of fentanyl, a kilogram press, items used to cut and mix with fentanyl and another pistol.

Altogether, 5.5 pounds of fentanyl were seized and the three defendants are facing felony charges. The bond for each is set at $40,000.

Fentanyl has been found combined with street drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Even a small amount of the drug can be deadly.

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction is encouraged to contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT). CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care (e.g., detox, residential, or outpatient treatment, etc.). To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at 615-687-1701.