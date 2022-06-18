5-car crash on I-24 closes westbound lanes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, a 5-car crash on I-24 westbound near exit 1 led to a complete closure of all westbound lanes.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash while the Clarksville Police Department is assisting with traffic control.

At around 5:30 p.m., one lane of traffic was opened back up, but the public was advised to avoid the area if possible.

It is unclear how long before traffic will start moving again. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes until further notice.