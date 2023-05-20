5 people injured in crash on Springfield Highway

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash late Friday night.

Police responded to the scene of the incident on Springfield Highway near Baker Station Road around 10:38 p.m.

Two cars were involved in the crash. An unspecified number of the victims are suffering from critical injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. No information on the identities of the occupants of the vehicles is available at this time.

